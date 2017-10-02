3 taken to hospital after reported shooting near northeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people were shot late Sunday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a call about shots fired came in around 10:30 p.m. at a Marathon gas station located at 9950 E. 38th St.

Officers didn’t locate any shooting victims when they arrived at the scene. They later learned that three people were taken to area hospitals by private parties.

The victims included two males, ages 17 and 19, and a 24-year-old female, according to the incident report.

Aggravated Assault detectives were called to the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.