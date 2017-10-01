× Two dead after head-on collision in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were killed in a car accident Saturday night in Ripley County.

Police responded to the scene on SR 129 near Mud Pike on a report of a head-on collision.

Authorities determined that a 2004 red Nissan car, driven by Amanda Shadday, 34, of Batesville, was reportedly traveling northbound on SR 129 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a black 2009 Toyota Camry head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camry was driven by 61-year-old Tracy Lipps, of Osgood, and a passenger in her car, 64-year-old Ralph Lawson, of Virginia, died as a result of the crash.

Lipps was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results are still pending at this time.