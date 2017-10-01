Trump says Tillerson is ‘wasting his time’ negotiating with North Korea

US President Donald Trump, along with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L), speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday again mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should not bother trying to negotiate with him in an effort to stop the country’s development of nuclear weapons.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man…” Trump said on Twitter.

He continued, “…Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

Trump’s Sunday morning tweets came a day after Tillerson said the US had direct lines of communication with North Korea and that he was trying to “calm things down” following months of escalating rhetoric over Pyongyang’s continued nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests.

