Teen accidently shot, killed on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a family member accidentally shot and killed a teen in their home on North Routiers Avenue.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, police arrived on the scene of a teenage male shot in a home near 21st and Post.

They say a family member accidentally shot him.

Three others were inside at the time of the shooting, including a baby.

So far, two people have been taken downtown for questioning.

Detectives are trying to figure out both how and why the shooting happened.

They also say it is very early in the investigation.

We will update you when we know more.

