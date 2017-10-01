× IPS elementary school students raise money for Houston relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As Houston continues to heal, some young Hoosiers wanted to send their thoughts and raised $1,400 for relief efforts.

Students at James A. Garfield School 31 had a fundraiser for Dress Down Fridays, where students got to wear whatever they wanted to school.

The students painted a banner using painted handprints to make the state of Texas. Each student signed the banner afterwards.

The school plans to adopt an elementary school in Houston to send the money and banner to.

The bottom of the poster reads “James A. Garfield stands with you.”