IN Focus: Sen. Young discusses President’s tax reform plan

INDIANAPOLIS – President Donald Trump delivered a speech in Indianapolis on Wednesday touting the GOP’s plan for tax reform.

The invite-only event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds included Hoosier workers, business owners and farmers as the president unveiled new proposed tax rates.

President Trump called the plan a “once in a generation” opportunity to cut taxes. He said his tax plan will “bring back the jobs and the wealth that have left our country.”

The cuts aim to help the middle class and would eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy.

The president said his plan would allow “the vast majority of families to be able to file their taxes on a single sheet of paper.”

The plan also includes a proposal to tax business income at 20 percent, including sole proprietors whose business income is taxed at individual rates up to 39.6 percent.

“In Indiana you have seen firsthand that cutting taxes on businesses makes your state more competitive and leads to higher wages and bigger paychecks for your workers. Now we want to do the same thing for America,” he said.

Four Indiana lawmakers traveled with the president on Air Force One Wednesday: Republican Representatives Susan Brooks and Jackie Walorski, Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

In the video above, Young discusses the President's priorities on tax reform in an interview taped Wednesday before he boarded Air Force One with President Trump.

"I do anticipate supporting this," said Young. "I think this will stimulate the economy and create an environment where more jobs can be created."

With Young's support likely, the White House is turning its attention to moderate Democrats up for re-election, like Donnelly, to help build support for tax reform.

The president said with a smile if Donnelly doesn’t support the plan, “we will come here and we will campaign against him like you wouldn’t believe.”

Trump noted taxes are often a nonpartisan issue said he’s sure many Democrats will support the plan “because it’s the right thing to do.”

Sen. Donnelly issued this statement after the event:

“I work for Hoosiers, not President Trump or any political party. As it stands, the framework released today is missing many details that will be critical to determining whether working- and middle-class families truly stand to benefit. These Hoosiers will be foremost in my mind as I continue to engage with my colleagues in the Senate and also with the White House to try to craft a tax reform bill that will provide greater economic security to these families and also create and protect jobs here in Indiana.”

While President Trump is in Indianapolis, more than 100 members of the Indiana Chamber will be in Washington for its annual lobbying trip, specifically pushing for tax reform legislation to quickly pass Congress.

Rep. Banks issued this statement after the speech:

“The last time tax reform was passed, I was seven years old and Ronald Reagan was president. Today’s framework is a good first step towards closing loopholes and putting more money in the pockets of Hoosier families. It has been over a decade since our country’s economy has grown by 3%, and this sort of growth is critical to lowering the national debt and balancing the budget. I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress on this important issue.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer issued this statement:

“President Donald Trump’s visit to Indiana to unveil his federal tax reform plan is an historic recognition that the Indiana model of putting taxpayers first works. And now, with his leadership and our proven blueprint at hand, we are on track to put American taxpayers first, too. “Indiana has proven time and time again that cutting, capping and eliminating taxes directly contributes to job growth and economic prosperity. I’m confident that by enacting President Trump’s plan to simplify the code and bring tax relief to the middle class and job creators, we will increase our global competitiveness, add jobs and grow economy for years to come, just as we’ve done in Indiana. “It’s the Hoosier Way, and we’re about to take it national.”

The Democratic National Committee issued this statement: