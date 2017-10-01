Coolest temperatures in nearly a month; Tracking summer-like heat returning to central Indiana

COOLEST START IN THREE WEEKS

Indianapolis dropped to 48° Sunday morning. There were some locales that even dropped to the upper 30°s. This is the coolest temperature Indianapolis has recorded in over three weeks. The city officially dropped to 46° September 7.

We are getting in to the time of year when many see their first frost in central Indiana.

Once you get in to the Indianapolis metro, the first frost normally occurs between October 7 – October 14. As of this writing, I don’t see any chance for a frost in central Indiana through Tuesday, October 10.

DON’T PUT AWAY SUMMER CLOTHES YET

A return of summer-like temperatures is expected Monday through Wednesday. An upper-level “hot dome” should pass over the Ohio River Valley which will allow temperatures to surge in to the 80°s.

While I don’t expect temperatures to reach record levels (October 3 – 90° (1954) | October 4 – 90° (1951)) some areas may come close.

The temperatures will surge ahead of a cold front that is expected to move in to the area Thursday. Ahead of the front, computer models suggest rain may begin to fall late Wednesday night. Computer models suggest daily chances for rain through Friday. I’m a little suspect of this possibility. While there is a chance for rain, I think computer models are overdoing the rain.

Central Indiana has been very dry in the last month. Some areas of the state are now categorized in a “moderate drought”. Typically dry conditions bring drier conditions. With the lack of moisture in soil and the air, I think the prospects of rain are lower than the computer models suggest. Stay tuned!