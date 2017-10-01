× Colts lose to Seahawks 46-18 after being up at halftime

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Colts could not hold onto a halftime lead and lost to the Seahawks in prime-time, .

They were leading 15-10 after an exciting first half where Jacoby Brissett looked great in, despite an interception.

A barrage of scoring happened in the third quarter, as Seattle put up 22 points.

They weren’t finished as they added a late touchdown with 2:17 to go to put them up 46-18.

Seattle’s defense forced constant pressure on Brissett all night long. He was 16 for 29 for 157 yards, 1 TD and that previously mentioned first half interception.

The Colts look to get back on track next week against the 49ers.

Andrew Luck told Michelle Tafoya that he’s optimistic he will return to practice this week.

They host San Francisco Sunday at 1:00 p.m.