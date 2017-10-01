6 facing charges after police discover drugs, cash and guns at east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Six people were arrested Thursday after police found various narcotics, guns and over $1,000 in an east side home.

IMPD officers executed a “no-knock” search warrant at the home in the 2900 block of North Gladstone Ave. just before 8:30 p.m.

During a search of the residence, police say they found approximately 32 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of heroin, ½ ounce liquid codeine, 8 tablets of Oxycontin, $1,072 in cash, 3 semi-automatic handguns, surveillance equipment and drug dealing paraphernalia. Police believe the drugs were being dealt from the location.

As a result, 37-year-old Lamont Moss, 33-year-old Dewayne Moss, 56-year-old Dewayne Moss, 27-year-old Sharie Beach, 20-year-old Latrena Starks and 50-year-old Lisa Matlock were taken into custody. Most of the suspects are facing various drug dealing charges.

IMPD continues to urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).