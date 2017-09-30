× Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III out two months with leg injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III is out 8 weeks after he suffered a severely sprained left ankle.

He reportedly went down with the injury during Friday’s training camp practice.

Robinson averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds last season, in starting 27 games.

The Indiana native wasn’t expected to start at small forward with the new addition of Bojan Bogdanovic, but looks to play a key role off the bench.

Take a look at footage from practice Saturday, where the entire team came over to Robinson after practice because he wasn’t able to make it to center court.