Manhunt taking place in Columbus for suspect who shot officer

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A manhunt is underway for the suspect who reportedly shot a Columbus police officer earlier this morning.

According to the Columbus Republic, at around 9:15, The Columbus and Bartholomew County area alert system, known as Everbridge, has issued the following notice to local residents:

“Use caution. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Garden City along State Road 11 and 200 South due to an armed and dangerous suspect that fled on foot. The suspect is a white male with red or brown hair and facial hair. He is around 6 foot tall and 190 pounds in his late thirties or early forties. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a ball cap. If he is seen, please call 911.”

The suspect, who shot the officer, was driving a Toyota Camry during the pursuit and he fled into a wooded area after the shooting.

The Republic says police are continuing to search near the river around the Columbus wastewater treatment plant after finding a black shirt on a pathway leading to the river.

The officer has been identified as Ofc. Josh McCrary, a nine year veteran of CPD.

He is considered armed and dangerous at this time. The public is urged to call 911 if the suspect is observed. Please do not approach the suspect.