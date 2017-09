× IMPD investigating after 38-year-old man shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a shooting on the northeast side that has killed a male victim.

Detectives are investigating in the 1800 block of E. 23rd St. after received a call of a person shot at around 4:45 p.m.

IMPD says that a 38-year-old male victim died at the scene.

#IMPDNOW: Regretfully, male victim (38) from 1800 E 23rd died. Have info? Call @cicrimestoppers. You could have the tip detectives need pic.twitter.com/ne22H5caXq — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 30, 2017

