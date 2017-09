× Former Purdue football coach Joe Tiller passes away at 74

BUFFALO, WY – Longtime Purdue football coach Joe Tiller has passed away at the age of 74.

Purdue announced the news this morning on their @BoilerFootball Twitter account.

He came to West Lafayette in 1997 from Wyoming, where he got his first head coaching job in 1991.

Tiller’s best season at Purdue was in 2000, where he and Drew Brees helped lead the team to a Big Ten Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

His final season at Purdue was in 2008.