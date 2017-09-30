Driver backs car into west side business and then flees scene

Posted 2:13 am, September 30, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for the whereabouts of a driver that backed into a business on the west side and then fled the scene.

According to IMPD officials, a car for unknown reasons, backed into the Silver Express Food Mart at 10th and Country Club Road just after 1:00a.m. and then fled the scene.

The building encountered damage to a front section of glass.

The driver then fled the scene.

Police are trying to determine where the driver came from and what lead to the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s