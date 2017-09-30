× Driver backs car into west side business and then flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for the whereabouts of a driver that backed into a business on the west side and then fled the scene.

According to IMPD officials, a car for unknown reasons, backed into the Silver Express Food Mart at 10th and Country Club Road just after 1:00a.m. and then fled the scene.

The building encountered damage to a front section of glass.

Police are trying to determine where the driver came from and what lead to the accident.