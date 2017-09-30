× Deadly shooting investigation on south side

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s south side, Saturday evening.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 2400 block of Dawson Street on a report of a person shot.

Police found a male in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are talking with possible witnesses and collecting evidence.

No suspect information or motive for the shooting has been released as yet.