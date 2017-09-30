× Columbus officer shot after pursuit expected to recover

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus police officer was shot after an overnight pursuit is expected to recover, according to police.

The incident started when the officer attempted to stop a car near Washington and 11th streets around 4:20 a.m. The suspect refused to stop and the pursuit continued to SR 11 in Garden City, where officers placed tire deflation devices, slowing down the car. The driver continued on SR 11, exiting his car near the city’s water treatment plant. When he left the vehicle, he shot at the officer. The officer did not return fire.

The suspect is still on the loose. He is described as a white male, about six feet tall, weighing around 190 pounds with reddish-brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt and a ball cap. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him, call 911 immediately.