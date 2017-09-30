× 7th annual “Running South” event continues legacy of teacher and coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Perry Township Education Foundation is sponsoring the 7th Annual Coach Hathaway’s Running South event Saturday, September 30, to honor the legacy of long-time local teacher and coach, Tom Hathaway. Proceeds from the event will support innovative classroom projects in Perry Township Schools and the Coach Hathaway Scholarship Fund.

The day kicks-off with a health fair open to all in the Southport High School gym. Registration and packet pick-up begin at 7:30 A.M.

The run includes a 10K, 5K, and 1-mile run/walk. All three courses wind through the shaded streets of the Homecroft neighborhood and conclude with a finish on the track inside Southport High School’s Cardinal Stadium. This year’s event also includes a family friendly 1/4 mile Kiddie Romp with Perry Township Schools’ mascots at 11:00 A.M. in the Cardinal Stadium. All ages and ability levels are encouraged to participate.

“We are so excited to work with Coach’s family to organize this run,” said Amelia Miller, Perry Township Education Foundation Executive Director. “He inspired hundreds of runners throughout Indianapolis, particularly on the south side. I know he’d be proud to see all this support.”

The late “Coach” Tom Hathaway taught and coached cross-country and track in Perry Township Schools for 46 years, most of the time at Southport High School; taught track and field at IUPUI for 5 years; coached and taught at University of Indianapolis for more than 8 years and taught KLA mini and marathon classes for over 30 years. Coach Hathaway ran 131 marathons, many half-marathons, and countless other races. At age 79, he was the oldest finisher at the inaugural Running South event in 2011.