The benefits of outpatient therapy programs

Bruce Spear is battling Parkinson’s disease, with a device called a box master.

He punches the pads, in a certain sequence, using boxing gloves, which in turn maintains his strength and balance.

“This actually works on not only reaching out for a basis of support,” says Dan Mckinzie, “But also cognitive sequencing skills and also coordination and actually reduces tremors. Current research shows that.”

Mckinzie is the rehab specialist for American Senior Communities. He says not every patient can do in-patient rehab. So ASC has developed outpatient therapy programs, which can be ordered by a patients’ physician.

Maxine is 93 years old. She is active and has a terrific sense of humor, but she needs to keep up her strength. Outpatient therapy, focusing on her upper body and arms works for her.

Outpatient therapy also focuses on skills which help patients live independently, like being able to fold clothes and do minor housework.

Even stroke patients, who can lose their ability to swallow can utilize outpatient therapy programs.

“Swallowing dysfunction is called dysphagia,” says Mckinzie. “We have what we call vital stim therapy, where we’re using electrical stimulation around the muscles that control swallowing. It strengthens their swallowing ability.”

The point is, much can be done on an outpatient basis and American Senior Communities can help.

“They just need a doctor’s order for skilled therapy. Basically, it requires medical necessity and then the therapist can set up a treatment plan and it’s customized according to their needs,” says Mckinzie. “Because everybody is, of course, different.”

