Police find stolen police equipment, and hear about "Little Flower peeper"

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men are in custody for weapons charges after police pulled over their car and found stolen equipment inside. CBS4 is learning that investigation could have a connection to a Peeping Tom incident from a week ago.

Police arrested Michael Bennett and David Patrick during a traffic stop this week. Both men are accused of possessing a gun without a license.

Inside their car, officers found guns, handcuffs, a body camera, and more. According to court documents, similar items had been stolen from an IMPD squad car the day before.

Investigators were then led to a house on the City’s east side where they found even more stolen police equipment. This time a detective discovered a police helmet, bullet proof vests, police lights, a gas mask and more, totaling 3,880 in value.

According to court documents, the people inside the home pointed the finger at one man who told police he wanted to “take accountability” for some stolen merchandise.

The people in that house also called this man the “Little Flower peeper”, because “he was on the news a little while back.”

A week ago, CBS4 reported about a peeping incident caught on camera in the Little Flower neighborhood.

CBS4 spoke to the woman who lives in the house where a suspect was

“It’s hard to sleep at night. You’re kind of looking over your shoulder,” said Amy Ailes.

She’s hoping this is a break in her case.

“I’m really hoping and praying that it’s this person. Um, and that there’s justice out there.”

CBS4 is not naming the man referred to as the “Little Flower peeper”, because he has not been arrested or charged with a crime yet. This story will be updated.