× IMPD searching for 39-year-old man with autism last seen on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Urban search and rescue teams with the Indianapolis Fire Department are searching for a 39-year-old man this afternoon.

Meekael Chernet was last seen at 1:30 Friday afternoon around the 1300 block of Tishman on the north side.

Chernet has autism, schizophrenia and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Police say Chernet is currently off his medication which allows him to become violent.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and a black skull-cap. Chernet is a black male, 6’3″ and around 245 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Chernet is currently not wearing any glasses.

If located please call IMPD at 317-327-6160.