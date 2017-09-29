Fuel up for National Coffee Day with free coffee and discounts
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Let’s raise a toast to the best part of waking up… coffee. It’s National Coffee Day!
In honor of this holiday, local stores and national chains are offering free and discounted cups of Joe.
Monon Coffee Company: Get a medium-sized drip coffee for $1
Hubbard & Cravens Coffee: Get a small cup of coffee for free while supplies last
Lulu’s Coffee and Bakehouse: Buy any item and get any size drip coffee for $1
Dunkin Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee when you purchase a medium or larger hot coffee
McDonalds: Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase through the McDonald’s app or get any small McCafé for $2 without the app.
Cinnabon: Get a free 12 oz coffee
Pilot Flying J: Enjoy a FREE cup of coffee or any small hot tea or cappuccino of your choice with a coupon