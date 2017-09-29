× Feeling more like Fall through the weekend before another big warm up next week

It’s going to be a gorgeous Friday! You can expect bright sunshine, low humidity and dry conditions through tonight. There will be a cold front that crosses the area and bring an increase of clouds to the area during the afternoon. We won’t see any rain from this cold front, just the brief increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 70s today.

Football Friday night tonight will be pleasant! Temperatures will be crisp, wind will be light and temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday will be Fall-like with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. We’ll turn a little warmer on Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.

If you’re looking for more Fall color, you will have to travel to Northeastern Indiana to see “near peak” conditions.

No rain is expected through the middle of next week. Now 38% of the state is in drought conditions. Small rain chances return late next week.

We’ll see a pretty big warm up back to the mid-upper 80s for the second half of next week.