Feeling more like Fall through the weekend before another big warm up next week

Posted 6:10 am, September 29, 2017, by

It’s going to be a gorgeous Friday! You can expect bright sunshine, low humidity and dry conditions through tonight.  There will be a cold front that crosses the area and bring an increase of clouds to the area during the afternoon. We won’t see any rain from this cold front, just the brief increase of cloud cover.  Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 70s today.

Football Friday night tonight will be pleasant! Temperatures will be crisp, wind will be light and temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday will be Fall-like with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. We’ll turn a little warmer on Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.

If you’re looking for more Fall color, you will have to travel to Northeastern Indiana to see “near peak” conditions.

No rain is expected through the middle of next week. Now 38% of the state is in drought conditions. Small rain chances return late next week.

We’ll see a pretty big warm up back to the mid-upper 80s for the second half of next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s