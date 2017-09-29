Closer to normal weekend; Summer-like heat returns next week

A cold front has passed through central Indiana Friday. The front will bring in slightly drier/cooler air for the start of the weekend.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop back down to the 40°s by early Saturday morning. It may make the soccer fields a little chilly for early games.

Near 100% sunny skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to climb through the 50°s and 60°s Saturday. I think much of the afternoon will be spent in the upper 60°s with high temperatures topping out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s late afternoon.

While it feels more like Fall to start the weekend, temperatures will start an upward climb starting Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle 70°s. We should keep going up from there as an upper-level hot dome sets up over the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

By Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures should be 14° to 20° warmer than normal in central Indiana – meaning highs in the upper 80°s. Some locales may even push 90°. Stay tuned!