Closer to normal weekend; Summer-like heat returns next week

Posted 7:51 pm, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 07:58PM, September 29, 2017

A cold front has passed through central Indiana Friday.  The front will bring in slightly drier/cooler air for the start of the weekend.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop back down to the 40°s by early Saturday morning.  It may make the soccer fields a little chilly for early games.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday morning.

Near 100% sunny skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to climb through the 50°s and 60°s Saturday.  I think much of the afternoon will be spent in the upper 60°s with high temperatures topping out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s late afternoon.

Forecast high temperatures Saturday afternoon.

While it feels more like Fall to start the weekend, temperatures will start an upward climb starting Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle 70°s.  We should keep going up from there as an upper-level hot dome sets up over the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

Temperatures will be 14° to 20° warmer than normal mid-week.

By Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures should be 14° to 20° warmer than normal in central Indiana – meaning highs in the upper 80°s.  Some locales may even push 90°.  Stay tuned!

