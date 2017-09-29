Carroll County deputy facing charges for allegedly soliciting couple for sex

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Carroll County deputy is facing charges after he allegedly tried to solicit a couple for sex.

Deputy Jason Dunning was charged Friday with making an unlawful proposition.

Carroll County Sherriff Tobe Leazenby told CBS4 the incident allegedly happened at the end of August.

He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Dunning has been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of an investigation.

The case has been assigned to a special prosecutor.

