Bloomington police respond to school after three 10-year-olds were found with drugs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Officers with the Bloomington Police Department were called to an elementary school after staff reported several of their students had drugs.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Fairview Elementary School at 500 West 7th Street on Wednesday, September 27 around 2:20 p.m. School officials reportedly saw three 10-year-old students with small bags of marijuana, and they called police and DCS.

One child told police he found the drugs on a street intersection. Another child told police one of the students brought them from home.

The officers referred the students to probation for possession of marijuana.