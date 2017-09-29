× Authorities safely locate missing 12-year-old boy with autism in Bartholomew County

UPDATE – The child has been located safely.

Update: Child has been located safe — Clifford Fire Dept (@CliffordFire) September 30, 2017

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism tonight.

Agustine Ordonez, aka “Junior” was last Central Middle School in Columbus and is likely to be in the area.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray jeans, black Puma shoes and a neon green digital camo color backpack.

It is believed that he is lost and not attempting to run away.

Junior is 4’9″, 70 lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Junior or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us immediately by either dialing 911 or in non-emergency situations 812-379-1689.