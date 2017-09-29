× Authorities in Michigan arrest Indiana woman accused of trying to kill baby niece with pain medicine

BAY CITY, Mich. — An Indiana woman accused of trying to kill her infant niece by putting pain medicine in her bottle has been apprehended in Michigan.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 19-year-old Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, who was wanted on an attempted murder charge in Indiana’s Allen County.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Rodriguez-Miranda was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Bay City, Michigan.

Investigators said she tried to kill her baby niece by crushing up pain pills and putting them in her bottle of breast milk. The bottle contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin tablets or capsules—enough pain medicine to kill an adult.

According to court documents, her mother found a text message exchange involving Miranda-Rodriguez and her boyfriend in which she described the process she used. She also wrote, “I hope she dies,” court documents said.

The 19-year-old was angry that her brother, his fiancée and their baby had been staying with her and her mother, investigators said.

Rodriguez-Miranda will be extradited to Indiana.