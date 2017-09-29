× 4 firefighters hospitalized after car crashes into firetruck on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were taken to the hospital after a car crashed Friday night into their firetruck.

At around 9:15, a firetruck was reportedly backing up into station 30 off of Tibbs Ave. on the near northwest side.

Officials said a car traveling at 90 miles an hour hit the back of the firetruck.

The car skidded more than 100 feet before the crash.

Four firefighters were taken to Methodist Hospital complaining of pain.

A 24-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities said he did not have a license or insurance.

IMPD is investigating the incident.