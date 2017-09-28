× We have a long, dry and sunny stretch ahead of us and we’ll feel more like fall for the next 4 days

We are in for a long dry and sunny stretch. We don’t have any decent rain chances until late next week. Parts of central Indiana are now in a moderate drought with no rain expected for the next several days.

It will feel more like fall today, with bright sunshine, low humidity and light winds. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid 70s.

Daily highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the next four days.

It will be a dry and sunny weekend.

Early next week we will see another nice warm up with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 80s!