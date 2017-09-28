Video shows altercation before fatal April 2016 IMPD shooting on near east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Video from an April 2016 officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis has been released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Kevin Hicks, 44, was shot on Tuesday, April 5, after his wife called 911 to report that she was being assaulted. She parked her car next to an IMPD cruiser at a Marathon gas station near 10th Street and Rural Street.

An officer, identified as Robert Carmichael, a six-year veteran, attempted to intervene. The officer and Hicks got into what police described as a physical altercation. Carmichael tried to deploy a Taser, but it was knocked out of his hand, police said.

Police said surveillance video from the gas station showed the fight but not the actual shooting. Both Hicks’ family and leaders in the faith community had said they wanted the video released in the name of transparency.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said at a press conference last year his office wouldn't release the footage.

“It is naïve to believe releasing limited information would somehow be conclusive,” said Curry in April 2016.

Nearly a year-and-a-half later, the video is now public. It does show the physical altercation, and the shooting occurs after Hicks and Carmichael are out of the camera's view.

According to witnesses, Hicks may have tried to gain control of the officer’s gun during the altercation; Carmichael eventually discharged the firearm, hitting Hicks, who died from his wounds.

Carmichael suffered a hand injury. In August, Curry's office determined Carmichael's actions were justified and charges would not be filed.