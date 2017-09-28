Two suspects sought in connection with Greenwood burglary while victim was attending funeral

GREENWOOD, Ind.– The Johnson County Sheriff’s office is looking for two suspects in connection with a burglary at a Greenwood home.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Villas Drive in Greenwood around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of burglary. A man told police he left his house around 9:45 a.m. to attend a funeral. Nobody else was inside the home when he left. His wife was in the hospital due to a fall.

When he came home, he found the service door to the garage had been forced open and his wife’s 2015 Kia Sportage was missing.

Police say a foot print was visible on the service door and a door between the garage and living area of the home. In the kitchen, police found a purse belonging to the victim’s wife. Its contents were scattered on the counter.

A box of medications had been removed from a cabinet and rummaged through. A laptop was missing from the family room and it appeared the bedroom had been searched, police said. Drawers, some containing jewelry or keepsakes, had been removed and their contents were scattered on the floor.

While police were trying to locate the missing vehicle, it was discovered a stolen credit card had been used at two Greenwood retail shops within an hour.

The suspects were gone when police arrived and no arrests have been made. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office released photos of two suspects, a man and a woman, on Thursday. The stolen car has not been located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s office tip-line at (317) 346-4654.