Portillo's new Fishers location opens to the public today

FISHERS, Ind. – The wait is over! Portillo’s opens today in fishers. They’ll start serving the public at 10:30 a.m.

Portillo’s serves up Italian beef sandwiches and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its signature hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun. Don’t expect any ketchup!

It addition, the menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Portillo’s is also famous for its double-layer chocolate cake.

The Fishers location features a Prohibition-themed interior that draws inspiration from the 1920s. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio and a drive-thru.

The chain, which has 38 restaurants in Illinois, currently has an Indiana location in Merrillville. Other restaurants are located in Arizona, California, Florida and Wisconsin.

Portillo’s is located at 9201 E. 116th St. near the new IKEA store.