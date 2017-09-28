× Miller says no reason to believe IU involved in college hoops scandal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In his very first media day as Indiana head coach, Archie Miller addressed the scandal that’s rocked college basketball this week.

“I’m as surprised as anyone, just like 99, probably, percent of the basketball world about what’s going on,” Miller said. “I have very little information other than what you guys have.”

The United States Attorney of the Southern District of New York charged 10 men surrounding college basketball for using bribes to influence athletes’ choices, including four assistant coaches and a shoe company executive. The fallout has already led to Louisville head coach, Rick Pitino effectively losing his job.

“We’ve met with Fred multiple times,” Miller said of his staff. “We’ve talked about a lot of things and have no reason to think that Indiana is involved in anything right now. We’re focused on the task, so to speak, at hand.”

One of the assistant coaches charged is Emanuel Richardson, who works for Miller’s brother Sean at Arizona.

“When it comes to Arizona, I’m very prideful of my family. I’ve been able to talk to Sean only one time very briefly to add my support,” Miller said.