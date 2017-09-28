× Milan man sentenced to 30 years after OWI causes fatal accident

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A man that caused a fatal accident because he had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Richard Campos, 41, of Milan, pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death on Aug. 24 after he caused an accident that killed 65-year-old Hubert Brown.

Police responded to the area of State Road 350 and Base Rd. in regards to a crash involving a tractor and 2001 Buick LeSabre on Dec. 26.

The driver of the tractor, 65-year-old Hubert E. Brown of Harrison, Ohio, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Batesville before being transferred to University of Cincinnati Hospital where he later died.

Campos was not injured in the crash and submitted a portable breath test that showed his BAC was .26, more than three times the state’s limit.

He was sentenced to 12 years for the OWI causing death and an additional 18 years were added because Campos is a habitual felon.

He received 276 days of jail credit for time already served.