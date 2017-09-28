Man kneeled, held flag as President Trump’s motorcade passed in Indianapolis

Posted 7:41 pm, September 28, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man took a knee on the sidewalk as President Trump’s motorcade passed by on Wednesday. In his hand, a folded American flag.

The photo was shot Wednesday by a photographer accompanying the President as he left Indianapolis after delivering a speech on tax cuts at the state fairgrounds.

The photo offers no other detail about the man, or whether he’s a veteran.

After Trump criticized football players who kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality, there have been numerous instances of veterans, athletes and others taking a knee in solidarity.

There has also been a backlash over the protests.

Trump and his aides have argued the protests are unpatriotic and disrespectful to the flag and those who have fought to protect the US.

