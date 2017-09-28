× Justin Timberlake rumored as featured halftime performer for February’s Super Bowl

He had a literal hand in a Super Bowl halftime show embarrassment, but Justin Timberlake could return to the big game as the featured performer for February’s Super Bowl.

The 10-time Grammy has been asked to perform at halftime, according to Us Weekly. The publication said Timeberlake is finalizing the deal, and some persistent rumors indicate that Timberlake could team up with onetime collaborator Jay-Z.

However, the Los Angeles Times reported last week that Jay-Z turned down an offer to perform at halftime. The NFL subsequently denied the report.

Timberlake’s appearance during the 2004 Super Bowl caused quite the stir, introducing us to the phrase “wardrobe malfunction.” He appeared on stage with Janet Jackson and, while performing “Rock Your Body,” pulled a piece off Jackson’s costume, revealing one of her breasts.

The incident spawned complaints to the Federal Communications Commission, which later mandated new policies and a five-second delay during live performances.

An NFL spokesman told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that no decision has been made on a performer for Super Bowl LII, which is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

You think Timberlake will sing “Can’t Stop the Feeling” if he gets the job?