Former ‘Survivor’ contestant Rupert Boneham helping Hoosiers beat drug addiction

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A Survivor contestant is back home and trying to make a difference in central Indiana.

CBS4 checked in with Rupert Boneham, who competed on the reality show four times. He took top 10 every season, but never first place.

“Toughest darn camping trip I ever had in my life!” he said.

Boneham is originally from Indiana. He founded Rupert’s Kids, his nonprofit, more than a decade ago. The program really took off when he became a fan favorite on Survivor and won a million dollars after a fan vote.

“We can help young men and women get off the drugs and the booze, get out of the system, get the electronic trackers off their legs, get themselves out of the detention centers, out of probation, and make the right choices to help themselves and their children,” Boneham explained.

Boneham takes drug-addicted men and women and convicted felons into his program. He helps reintegrate them back into society.

“You’ve got a time where you’re making a paycheck and you’re getting social services, but the social services go away,” he said.

Boneham said the criminal justice system is too focused on punishment rather than education and prevention.

“Society is ready more to put them in jail for making a misstep rather than teaching them how to take care of themselves,” he said. “The system is going more and more toward trying to build more prisons to lock people up that have drug and alcohol addictions, have mental health issues and a lack of knowledge.”

Rupert’s Kids mow grass, clean up parks and renovate houses for pay.

“You start in the labor crew and then you realize maybe being able to use my mind is not a bad thing. That’s when we talk about the continuing education, the trades and the skilled work force,” he said.

Shawn Sturgill is counting his blessings. He says he was addicted to pain killers and arrested.

“That’s when I hit rock bottom,” he said.

Sturgill worked for Boneham and then renovated his own house. He is more than one month completely clean and sober.

Jason Randall, who is on home detention for a theft charge, has been in the program a short time. He has been working with Rupert’s Kids because he couldn’t find a job anywhere else.

“People make honest mistakes,” he said.

The program is expanding as the demand for help increases. Boneham recently opened an arcade where he offers not only vocational training, but a lesson in social skills as well.

He is currently funding, zoning and renovating an old warehouse so that he can offer a 12-bed re-entry program for men and a six-bed re-entry program for women. It will be a place for the participants to live and work.