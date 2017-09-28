× Downtown Zionsville fire that damaged three businesses started in Noah Grant’s restaurant

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators say a fire that damaged three businesses in downtown Zionsville started in the basement of Noah Grant’s Grill House & Oyster Bar.

Fire crews responded to report of a residence fire around 3:45 a.m. on September 18. Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the second floor apartment area on Main Street, as well as the roofline of Noah Grant’s. Crews began an aggressive interior attack on both sides of the building to bring the fire under control.

There were three businesses affected: Silk Purse Antiques, Noah Grant’s and Julie Bova Design. There were no occupants in any of the businesses at the time of the fire.

According to investigators, the fire started in the basement of Noah Grant’s, and it was caused by “an exothermic reaction resulting in spontaneous ignition of rags in the trash.” The fire was ruled accidental.

Preliminary damage estimates for the contents of the three businesses and the building are around $750,000 according to fire department officials.