Cool night to see the space station; summer-like temperatures return next week

A cold front will pass through central Indiana Friday bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for the beginning of the weekend.

Temperatures should top out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s for the start of the weekend with sunny skies.

Before the front arrives temperatures will drop once the sun sets. Lows will drop to the 40°s and lower 50°s Friday morning.

Before the previously mentioned cold front passes through Friday afternoon, temperatures should find their way back in to the 70°s – even reaching the upper 70°s in a few southern locations.

FREE SPACE VIEWING TONIGHT

Weather conditions will be near perfect for viewing the International Space Station this evening. Temperatures will be in the 60°s and skies will be clear.

The space station will be visible for 4-minutes starting at 8:29pm in central Indiana. To find it, the ISS will become visible in the west/northwest sky. It will move steadily across the sky eventually exiting the northeastern sky at 8:33pm.

RETURN OF SUMMER HEAT

Don’t put your shorts away just yet. Medium-range computer models suggest another upper-level hot dome will strengthen over the Ohio River Valley starting early next week. That could cause temperatures to climb to the upper 80°s Tuesday and possibly again Wednesday before a cold front passes Thursday morning, bringing cooler air back to the state. Stay tuned!