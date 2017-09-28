Cool night to see the space station; summer-like temperatures return next week

A cold front will pass through central Indiana Friday bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for the beginning of the weekend.

Temperatures should top out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s for the start of the weekend with sunny skies.

Before the front arrives temperatures will drop once the sun sets.  Lows will drop to the 40°s and lower 50°s Friday morning.

Forecast low temperatures Friday morning.

Before the previously mentioned cold front passes through Friday afternoon, temperatures should find their way back in to the 70°s – even reaching the upper 70°s in a few southern locations.

Forecast high temperatures Friday.

FREE SPACE VIEWING TONIGHT

Weather conditions will be near perfect for viewing the International Space Station this evening.  Temperatures will be in the 60°s and skies will be clear.

The space station will be visible for 4-minutes starting at 8:29pm in central Indiana.  To find it, the ISS will become visible in the west/northwest sky.  It will move steadily across the sky eventually exiting the northeastern sky at 8:33pm.

RETURN OF SUMMER HEAT

Don’t put your shorts away just yet.  Medium-range computer models suggest another upper-level hot dome will strengthen over the Ohio River Valley starting early next week.  That could cause temperatures to climb to the upper 80°s Tuesday and possibly again Wednesday before a cold front passes Thursday morning, bringing cooler air back to the state.  Stay tuned!

