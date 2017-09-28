Archie Miller, Hoosiers host IU basketball media day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Six months after being hired as the head coach of the Indiana men's basketball team, Archie Miller held his first media day as the man in charge of the fate of the program.

Friday afternoon, the Hoosiers will hold their first practice and Coach Miller is as optimistic as a new head coach can be, as they embark on a new season.

"In general I am very pleased as we enter practice. The leadership on our team is clearly coming back to the same guys. Our older players have done a great job of taking the reigns of the team and leading by example."

The Hoosiers won't have to wait long once their season begins to find out where they stack up with top tier competition. Indiana will face 4 non-conference preseason nationally ranked opponents and will have two Big Ten match ups within the first two months of the year.

"Early on our non-conference schedule is one that's going to provide a lot of information on what we're going to need to do to be successful in the regular season in Big Ten play." Coach Miller told the media on Thursday.

"We're playing against legit teams and you're not always going to be home. We'll be getting punched a lot."

The 2017-2018 will also feature the return of senior Collin Hartman. The forward sat out all of last year after an injury he suffered in workouts before the season began. Hartman considered leaving the program after last year but in the offseason made the decision to return, and the forward has zero regrest

"It's something I'll never have the opportunity to do again. After talking to my mom and people like that, it was good for me to make that decision for myself."

The biggest difference between this season and last season? Everyone is a newbie.

"We're all freshman in the sense that we're all learning a new program," Hartman said. "It's a new offensive scheme and a new defensive scheme. We're all learning together."

The Hoosiers open their season in just 6 weeks.