$59 million charter school grant awarded to Indiana Department of Education

September 28, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Education has been named the recipient of a $59 million grant.

The Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter School Program (CSP) grant “targets the implementation, administration, research and evaluation of charter schools,” according to Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The state will receive $24,002,291 of the money for the first budget period, Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2017. The remainder of the funds will be distributed over the course of 5 years.

The department says a minimum of 50 Indiana schools will benefit from the grant money.

