Done with the 90s as fall-like feel returns to central Indiana with slim rain chances

We are done with the 90 degree temperatures! It was the warmest start to fall that we’ve ever seen, with 6 consecutive days with 90+ degree temperatures.

Today we’ll only hit 80 as a cold front crosses the state. It will generate more clouds than sun at times with just an isolated shower chance. Unfortunately most will stay completely dry today. The front will only be responsible for cooling us off, but not bringing much, if any, rain.

These are our projected rain totals through 7 a.m. Monday. We desperately need the rain, and we don’t have higher chances until next Tuesday!

Parts of central Indiana, especially west of Indy, are now in a MODERATE drought.

Temperatures will feel more like fall for the next four days! By Saturday we’ll only see highs in the 60s!

Rain chances will go back up toward next Tuesday.