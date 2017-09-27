VIDEO: Police drag woman off Southwest Airlines flight after she told crew about life-threatening pet allergy

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Southwest is apologizing after police physically removed a woman from a flight in the latest airline video to go viral.

A Southwest Airlines spokesman said Wednesday that the woman said she had a life-threatening pet allergy but couldn't show a medical certificate she needed to make the flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles.

Spokesman Chris Mainz says crew members tried to explain that she could be denied boarding if she couldn't travel safely with animals on board, but she refused to leave the plane, and the airline called police.

There was one pet and one emotional-support animal on the flight Tuesday. Mainz says Southwest was apologizing for the incident.

In April, United was widely condemned after security officers in Chicago dragged a passenger off an overbooked United Express flight.

