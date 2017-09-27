× The 90-degree streak is over

September is our transition month from Summer to Fall and this month has lived up to that standard. After a record-setting streak of highs in the 90s, the heat streak is over. A cold front moved across the state Wednesday and a second cold front will arrive Friday. These two systems will bring us more seasonal weather this weekend.

September has featured a wide range of high temperatures.

The 90-degree streak is finally over.

We are holding at 14 days with highs in the 90s.

We have been very dry for the last two months.

Drought conditions are spreading across the western part of the state.

Expect a cool, dry Thursday.

We’ll have a few clouds and a chance for a few showers on Friday.

Sunshine will return this weekend.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend.