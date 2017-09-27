× Report: Louisville’s Rick Pitino tells staff he expects to lose job following NCAA corruption investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY – Louisville head coach Rick Pitino told staff members this morning that he expects to lose his job, according to a report by ESPN. This news comes one day after the FBI arrested 10 people on federal corruption charges following an investigation into the NCAA.

On Tuesday, Federal authorities said an investigation into the NCAA revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, even tailors.

Four assistant coaches were arrested. They’ve been identified as Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of USC and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

Among the six others charged were managers, financial advisers and the director of global sports marketing at Adidas.

Tuesday night, Pitino released a statement through his lawyer saying the allegations “come as a complete shock.”

“These allegations come as a complete shock to me. If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Louisville is already under NCAA probation over a sex scandal after an investigation into a Cardinals staffer hiring escorts for sex parties and to strip for recruits and players. The NCAA said Louisville must vacate up to 123 victories earned with ineligible players and suspended Louisville coach Rick Pitino five games for failing to monitor staffer Andre McGee.

Pitino also had to testify in 2010 in a federal extortion trial for the wife of the school’s equipment manager, when he acknowledged under oath to having an extramarital affair with her in a Louisville restaurant.

Pitino is not named in the federal documents, though the school acknowledged it is under investigation by the FBI.