× Police investigating homicide after 52-year-old woman found dead on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Wednesday night on the southwest side.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Dollar Forge Dr. just after 10 p.m.

The body was later confirmed as a 52-year-old woman and she reportedly showed signs of blunt force trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story with more information once it’s available.