× Police: Indiana man faces intimidation charges for threatening phone calls to judges, police officer

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. – A northeast Indiana man is accused of threatened two judges and a police officer, police say.

Alan Dale Krontz, 57, Angola, faces three counts of intimidation in connection with the case. He’s accused of threatening two DeKalb County judges and a Butler police officer.

On Sept. 23, the Auburn Police Department received reports of two threatening phone calls that investigators believe Krontz made. In both cases, the judges’ wives answered the phone calls. They were told that their lives may be in danger and “placed in fear of retaliation for a prior lawful act,” court documents said.

The judges involved were of DeKalb County Superior Court 1 Judge Kevin P. Wallace and Superior Court 2 Judge Monte L. Brown.

On Aug. 12, investigators said Krontz made a similar phone call to the home of Officer Jared Stamper with the Butler Police Department.

The Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office said Krontz faces three counts of intimidation (two Level 5 felonies and a Level 6 felony).

He was arrested and taken to the Steuben County Jail Tuesday night.