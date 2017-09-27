× Peyton Manning: ‘I have zero interest in being a politician’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can stick a pin in those Vote for Peyton campaign buttons.

Peyton Manning, the former and much decorated Indianapolis Colts quarterback, was quick to squelch speculation he might run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Bob Corker.

During a Wednesday interview with WGFX radio in Nashville, Tenn., Manning was asked if he had given any consideration to seeking Corker’s seat. Corker announced earlier this week he won’t seek re-election in 2018, and mentioned Manning as an attractive candidate.

“No, no. Zero consideration,’’ said Manning, who retired from the NFL after helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

It was the culmination of an 18-year NFL career, the first 14 coming with the Colts. The brief speculation of Manning running for public office was just the latest of what his post-NFL life might entail.

“Somebody said I was going to go run a team,’’ he said. “Somebody said I was going to go be a broadcaster. Now they’re saying I might be a senator. Next week I’m going to be an astronaut.

“Look, I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country. I just have zero interest in being a politician.’’

Besides, Manning added, there’s plenty to keep him busy.

“I really enjoy right now selling pizza and insurance,’’ he said. “I am a volunteer assistant on my son’s . . . football team. I’m trying to get a few pass plays in our offense right now . . . we only have running plays. I told the coach I cannot be involved with a team that has no pass plays.’’

Manning joked he’s still learning the ropes of occasionally being Mr. Mom. He recently ran afoul of school authorities when he dropped off twins Marshall and Mosley.

“Carpool is a lot of pressure,’’ Manning said. “The other day I dropped my kids off at 7:35 and they can’t be there until 7:50. I got an email from the principal saying, “Hey, get your stuff together, Manning: 7:50, not 7:35.’

“So I screwed that up.’’

This is a busy time in Manning’s calendar.

Tuesday, he joined Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam to help raise more than $600,000 for the Pat Summitt Foundation, which finances research and treatment for those facing Alzheimer’s Disease.

Manning returns to Indy early next month. The Colts will unveil a statue of him outside of Lucas Oil Stadium Oct. 7. The next day, Manning’s name will be added to the Ring of Honor.

