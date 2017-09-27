‘Major’ announcement set for Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A “major announcement” is planned Wednesday at Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville.

Details of the announcement haven’t been revealed, but the venue hasn’t had a paid title sponsor since the 2016 concert season, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. The amphitheater continued to use the Klipsch name during the 2017 season.

Klipsch Audio bought the naming rights for the 24,000-capacity venue in 2011. It has been previously known as Deer Creek Music Center (1989-2000) and Verizon Wireless Music Center (2001-2011).

Live Nation Entertainment said the announcement was scheduled for 11 a.m.