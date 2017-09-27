× Indiana man wanted in child solicitation case claimed he was helping hurricane victims in Texas, police say

FREETOWN, Ind. – A child pornography investigation in Jackson and Owen counties led to the arrest of a Freetown man this week who told police he was in Texas helping rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

According to Indiana State Police, Cory D. Jones, 30, possessed sexually explicit photos of children and also solicited a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Investigators in Jackson County believe Jones participated in sexual deviate conduct with a child under the age of 14 in 2011. Further investigation in 2017 found that Jones possessed photos depicting sexual conduct by a child under the age of 12.

A separate 2017 criminal investigation in Owen County found evidence that Jones had knowingly solicited a child to engage in sexual conduct, police said.

Investigators said Jones spent six to eight hours a day looking at social media pages of girls around the nation and asked them to perform sex acts.

Efforts to find Jones initially proved unsuccessful. However, police said Jones called law enforcement Monday night to report that he was “in Texas working for a construction company repairing the damage from Hurricane Harvey.”

Police found him at his mother’s home in Lawrence County, where a state trooper took him into custody. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail for processing.

He faces the following charges in the Jackson County case:

Child molest (Class “A” Felony)

Possession of child pornography (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of child pornography (Level 6 Felony)

And here are the charges against him in Owen County:

Child solicitation (Level 5 Felony)

Child solicitation (Level 5 Felony)

Intimidation (Class A Misdemeanor)

Intimidation (Class A Misdemeanor)

Jones faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted.